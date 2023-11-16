San Diego State Punter/Kicker Jack Browning's Participation in Game Uncertain

San Diego State could be without one of its biggest weapons in Saturday night’s Mountain West game at San Jose State. The participation of SDSU punter/kicker Jack Browning could be a decision that goes right up until game time. The senior suffered a knee contusion , coach Brady Hoke said, that prevented Browning from kicking in the second half last week at Colorado State.

Browning did not practice Monday or Tuesday during the portion of the workout that was open to the media, although Hoke said the senior from West Hills High School has shown improvement. Browning is a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award , which recognizes the nation’s most outstanding punter. He ranks 13th in the nation with a 45.7-yard average that includes three punts of more than 60 yards. Browning also is an elite kicker. Earlier this season, he kicked a 61-yard field goal at Air Force to set an SDSU and Mountain West record. The kicking duties against Colorado State were handled by backup Gabriel Plascencia, who kicked 22- and 38-yard field goals in the third quarter for the Aztec





