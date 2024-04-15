San Diego State Football Embraces Offensive Innovation

Over the last decade and a half San Diego State ’s football program has been led by Brady Hoke and Rocky Long, two coaches with defensive mindsets who were happy to control the clock and win a game 13-10. Aztecs fans got used to an offense that was physical but not exactly innovative.Batmanin IMAX. Technically they’re both Batman stories. They’re just presented in entirely different ways.

“We can only go as fast as those guys get up and get set and identify and make the calls,” says Lewis. “We’re going to press the issue and work to get it to the level it needs to be so that it can become a major competitive advantage for us.” You know those signs on the sidelines with random pictures on them? That’s one of the ways the signals will be relayed to the offense, and you never know what you’re going to see.

“In a 15-minute period at practice we’re able to get 40 plays. That’s what we’ve done in the past,” says Lewis. Think of it like a great guitar player. Jimmy Page would make mistakes during a solo but play off them so flawlessly you’d really never know. In this offense there can be missed assignments on an 80-yard touchdown because, whatever everyone was doing, they were 100% convinced it was what they were supposed to be doing.

San Diego State Football Offensive Innovation Transformation Pace Scoring

