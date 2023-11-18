San Diego State dominates Saint Mary's in Las Vegas tournament

The Thursday night practice for the grand return of Formula One racing to Sin City lasted all of eight minutes, until a manhole cover on The Strip backstretch of the 3.9-mile circuit loosened and caused severe damage to the underside of a $15 million race car. A couple blocks away inside T-Mobile Arena on Friday night, there were no such obstacles for San Diego State.

The Aztecs out-toughed, out-shot and eventually out-everythinged Saint Mary’s 79-54 in the opening round of the Continental Tire Main Event in a battle of teams ranked in the Associated Press preseason Top 25. In Sunday night’s 7 p.m. (or thereabouts) final on ESPN2, they’ll get the winner of the late game between Xavier and Washington. The Gaels were picked to win the WCC ahead of Gonzaga, and last week they beat New Mexico by 14 at home. But if they studied SDSU and its affinity for Sin City, they would have known they were in trouble. The Aztecs have a preposterously good record at the Thomas & Mack Center, where they annually play UNLV and the Mountain West tournamen





🏆 5. sdut » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Otay Watch Company & Mystery At San Diego StateThursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encores Sunday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »

Increase in falls from border wall straining San Diego emergency rooms: UC San Diego HealthFor a new life in the United States, some will risk life and limb. A study shows attempts at scaling the U.S.-Mexico border wall, which is 30 feet high in some…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »

Creators from San Diego and abroad get the spotlight at Art San Diego showWith abstract and figural art, viewers were invited to draw their own conclusions from ths year's featured scuptures, photographs, collages, ceramics and more

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »

Exhibit at San Diego Automotive Museum honors legendary San Diego HighwaymanThe San Diego Automotive Museum has a new exhibit now open that honors the San Diego Highwayman, who for decades rescued stranded motorists on San Diego…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »

Game Center: Utah State at San Diego StateFollow along as the Utah State Aggies take on the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, with KSL.com's live Game Center.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »

Utah State keeps bowl hopes alive, beats San Diego State 32-24 in 2 OTFirst quarter turmoil, second-half comeback, quarterback changes, a 50-yard Jalen Royals touchdown, and a late game thriller. It was a game entirely true to character for the Utah State.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »