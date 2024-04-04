San Diego State Coach Brian Dutcher Searching for Assistant Coach

San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher is headed to Phoenix this week for the Final Four. He’ll be a popular guy, and not just because of his affable, amenable personality. He has a job opening on his staff … in a beautiful city … at a program that has been to two consecutive Sweet 16s … that pays well … and offers excellent opportunities for upward mobility. Dutcher is searching for players in the transfer portal.

He’s also looking for an assistant coach to replace Chris Acker, who was hired by Long Beach State on Tuesday. “We’ve got track record of making really good hires,” Dutcher said. “Honestly, there’s no shortage of people who are interested. I’m talking to assistants, I’m talking to former head coaches, I’m even talking to active head coaches. I think it’s intriguing to some. They know you can get a head job from here. You don’t have to be an assistant at a power conference school

