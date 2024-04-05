San Diego Parks Host Social Circus Performances

Clowning, acrobatics, tightrope and many more circus acts are coming to public parks across San Diego . KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says a " social circus " looks to tell stories through free performances that reach across generations and cultures. Catalina Paz is dressed as "Abuelita" inside their new Fern Street Circus building, April 4, 2024.

The shows also include young students from Fern Street Circus’s free after-school program in City Heights and elementary school residency programs in Imperial Beach. She’s been in the program for three years and is one of the stars of this year’s show. "It's fun because you can express who you are and be yourself and motivate people to actually get out of the bubble and be themselves," Estrada said. Performer Edgar Yudkevich juggles different clubs inside of Fern Street Circus' new facility, April 4, 0224. From mid-city to San Ysidro, the events will showcase professional circus artists and musicians from around the world

