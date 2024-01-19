San Diego Orders 'Nonessential' Spending Freeze, Budget Cuts

The city of San Diego's top administrator has ordered municipal departments to suspend 'nonessential' spending in the current fiscal year. Chief Operating Officer Eric Dargan further instructed department heads to cut 2 percent of their budgets for the city's 2024-25 budget. Last year, then-county Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer warned of a potential for future belt-tightening as she presented her final budget after more than 12 years on the job.

'We are pushing up against our fiscal limits,' she told the Board of Supervisors in June before the panel approved a budget with an 11 percent increase over the previous year. 'We have to dampen our expectations going forward. Hopefully that won't happen. Hopefully the economy will be strong and continue to grow. But, if not, we'll have to limit the growth.' The economy has proved to be more robust than many analysts anticipated, and a widely expected recession didn't materialize. Even if the economy stays the course, the county may not be out of the wood





sdut » / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego Proposes Mobility Master Plan to Prioritize Bicycle Lanes and Transit RoutesThe City Council is set to approve a proposed mobility master plan that aims to prioritize new bicycle lanes, sidewalk projects, and additional transit routes in San Diego. The plan targets 135 projects in urban and low-income neighborhoods, focusing on areas where walking, biking, and mass transit are common modes of transportation. The projects include installing new stoplights, replacing car lanes with bike lanes, and adding curb bulb-outs to enhance pedestrian safety. The plan also includes mobility programs like transit discounts, car sharing, and bike sharing.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

San Diego Mayor Proposes Changes to Surveillance Technology RegulationsSan Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is pushing for substantial changes to how the city regulates the use of surveillance technology by the police department and other city agencies. The proposed amendments aim to streamline the process of identifying and approving surveillance technologies.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

San Diego County Credit Union Collects $18 Million in Overdraft FeesSan Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) collected $18 million in overdraft fees last year, while CEO Teresa Campbell's compensation increased seven-fold to nearly $12 million dollars. Credit unions in California collected over $250 million in overdraft fees, raising concerns about their community-oriented image.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

San Diego's Streets Drop in Quality, Demanding More Funding for Road RepairA comprehensive new survey shows San Diego's streets have dropped sharply in quality since a similar survey in 2016, and they now rank well below streets in comparable cities such as San Francisco, San Jose and Phoenix. City officials propose a plan to increase funding for road repair to improve the city's rating.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

New Mural Unveiled in San Pedro's Historic WaterfrontThe Port of Los Angeles, along with the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District, Los Angeles Maritime Institute, and West Harbor, recently held a mural unveiling of “La Pincoya en El Norte”.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Leader of San Francisco MS-13 Gang Sentenced to Life in PrisonThe leader of a San Francisco MS-13 street gang has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of murder and attempted murder as part of a racketeering conspiracy.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »