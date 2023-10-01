San Diego MLS team leases 28-acre site on Sycuan Reservation for $150M training campus

in mid-May, is co-owned by Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan tribe. It will begin play in February 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium.

in mid-May, is co-owned by Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan tribe. It will begin play in February 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium. Part of the ownership group’s investment includes the Right to Dream academy, an invitation-only youth program that will serve as the team’s homegrown, talent-development factory.

The in-the-works Sycuan campus will bring the entire operation together at one picturesque location around a 25-minute drive from the Mission Valley stadium it does not own.

“One of the tribe’s desires ... is to come up with a beautiful campus that is going to complement the beautiful nature of that valley and of the Singing Hills Golf Course,” said Sycuan Tribal Chairman Cody Martinez. “So whether they’re employees or the youth in the academy, it’s going to be a great place for them to be not only training, but spending time in a campus that has such an outdoor appeal.”

At the center of the team’s planned development, designed by Gensler, is an all-new, 50,000-square-foot facility with separate training spaces for professional players and academy members, and a shared dining room. The two-story building will open up to two outdoor agility areas; five full-sized training fields, some natural turf and others artificial; and one half-sized, goalie-specific training field.

The Singing Hills Golf Resort on the Sycuan Reservation. The San Diego MLS team has leased a 28-acre portion of the reservation for its training complex. The existing lodge buildings will be retrofitted to accommodate dormitories, club staff and guests. The tree grove north of the hotel buildings is not included in the project site.The training facility, which the organization says will be replete with best-in-league technology, is also being designed to complement the reservation’s remote location and natural beauty.“The trick for the architects is to do something that’s state-of-the-art, high-performance, but looks like it’s been there for 50 years. Because you want it to nestle in with the rest of the gorgeous land and the mature trees,” Penn said. “It feels like a magical mystical place in the morning when the fog is coming up. It’s just gorgeous. So we’ve challenged Gensler to come up with something that fits in but quietly has all the bells and whistles.”

And, bordered by Dehesa Road to the north and Willow Glen Drive to the west, the project site includes the existing Singing Hills Hotel, with the club planning a major remodel of the property to refashion hotel rooms into a dormitory with 60 units and capacity for more than 100 resident student-athletes, as well as staff members living on campus. Other lodge buildings will be turned into school classrooms and office space for team and academy personnel.

The complex will cost $10 million to $12 million per year to operate.

“First and foremost, this project underscores the commitment of the city of San Diego to fostering soccer excellence and talent development at every level. It represents an investment in the future of the sport, providing a world-class environment for both professional and young athletes to hone their skills and fulfill their dreams,” minority club owner and local developer Brad Termini said. “By establishing a state-of-the-art training facility and academy, we are positioning San Diego as a hub for soccer excellence, not just in the United States but on a global scale.”