San Diego Mayor Proposes Largest Homeless Shelter for Over 1,000 People

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced a plan to create San Diego 's largest long-term shelter for people experiencing homelessness, with capacity for more than 1,000 people. The shelter aims to bring people into safety from encampments on the streets and provide them with the necessary services to end their homelessness.

Increasing shelter capacity will have an immediate impact as part of the city's comprehensive approach to ending homelessness.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria Homeless Shelter Homelessness Long-Term Shelter Services

