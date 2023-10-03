San Diego getting $10M in federal climate money to plant thousands of trees, mostly in low-income areas

Twenty trees were planted in Cesar Chavez Park last year as part of an effort to expand Barrio Logan’s tree canopy.San Diego is getting $10 million in federal climate funds to boost the city’s urban forest by helping it plant thousands of trees in vulnerable neighborhoods and preserving many threatened trees.

“Trees provide shade, ecosystem services and a host of other benefits to make a greener and more livable San Diego,” said city forester Brian Widener. “We are thrilled to receive this funding which will improve San Diego’s urban forest in our city’s historically underserved communities with new trees and expansion in growing space around our existing trees.

“This is great news for the city’s climate equity goals,” said chief sustainability officer Shelby Busó. “While we all know that trees are a valuable mitigation measure, they are also integral to achieving additional core benefits.

The federal money was part of $1 billion in tree grants doled out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service. San Diego's was among 385 proposals that received grants.

