San Diego drivers grumble about California gas prices nearing $7 a gallon: ‘$100, $150 a tank’

The gas price hike has caused many California residents to make hard choices, sometimes having to choose between filling up their tank or buying lunch. “I am fortunate to be a travel nurse at this moment, but I am thinking of staying staff in San Diego, and it would be very hard to stay as staff unless the wages went up,” explained Devon, a travel nurse currently in San Diego.

She said a travel nurse’s salary has helped with making the cost of living in the city manageable, but on a staff wage it would be “really difficult.”

“Especially like living on your own, paying one rent by yourself. So hopefully, gas prices go down,” Devon said. One resident even described having to “sometimes” make the choice between filling his tank or “lunch.”Another resident, Rocco, a local automotive technician, explained that while his pay has fluctuated, his wages have not kept pace with theor the general cost of living in San Diego.

San Diego residents at a local 7-Eleven spoke to FOX News Digital about how rising gas prices, have been affecting their lives.The rising California gas prices far exceeds the current national average of $3.96.One resident even described having to “sometimes” make the choice between filling his tank or “lunch.”

“It’s not equivalent, you know, like it doesn’t make up for how high gas prices are in comparison to what I make,” he said. “You know, groceries, bills, phone bill, rent, everything.ometimes I’m like, ‘Oh, I can’t go out this week. I can’t do this.’ It’s kind of hard.”