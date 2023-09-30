San Diego clinches 1st NWSL playoff berth with 2-0 victory over Portland

The San Diego Wave became the first team in the National Women's Soccer League to clinch a playoff spot with a 2-0 victory over the Portland Thorns on Saturday night. The Thorns (9-6-5) were without Sophia Smith, the league’s leading scorer with 11 goals, who is still nursing a mild MCL sprain. It was just the second loss at home this season for the Thorns.

Portland now has to wait to secure a spot in the playoffs for the seventh straight season. The Thorns could clinch as soon as Monday, with a win or draw by the Orlando Pride against Angel City.

San Diego improved to 10-7-3 with the win. The two teams were 1-1-1 in the previous three meetings this season.Trinity Rodman scored in the 91st minute and the Spirit came from behind for the win at home over Current.

Debinha put the Current ahead in the 21st minute, converting a penalty kick after Michelle Cooper was taken down in the box. The Brazilian now has eight goals this season. Ouleymata Sarr tied it for the Spirit in the 52nd, scoring her first NWSL goal. Tara McKeown collected a corner kick at the far post and dropped the ball to Sarr at the top of the 18-yard box, and she scored on a low, driven shot into the left corner. Washington has scored 10 goals from outside the box in all competitions this year,. headtopics.com

