San Diego City Leaders Seek to Strengthen Whistleblower Protections

San Diego city leaders want to strengthen whistleblower protections for employees by adopting anti-retaliation language similar to San Francisco and Oakland. The language would go beyond state law by specifying that employees can't be demoted, terminated, or suspended for reporting suspected fraud, waste, or other abuses of city resources .

The city's municipal code currently only includes whistleblower protections for certain actions.

San Diego Whistleblower Protections Anti-Retaliation Language Fraud Waste City Resources

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Things to do this weekend in San Diego: ShamROCK San Diego, King James and moreThere’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

San Diego Police: Burglaries in North San Diego neighborhoods nearly doubleLaura Acevedo joined the 10News team in April 2017 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Decision to crack down on staged beach parties a wise move by San Diego leadersRe 'San Diego is cracking down on party businesses on city beaches' (March 13): The decision to ban staged beach events rather than permitting them is a prudent approach.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

In pushing sales tax hike, San Diego leaders have a huge credibility gapElected officials' recent decision to pay a consultant up to $4.5 million for recommendations on mundane trash issues is indefensible. How can taxpayers trust City Hall?

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego PadresPadres (Cease 1-0, 2.16) will need to slow down Chapman (3-5, 2 HR, 5 RBI in last game) as they host Giants (Hicks 0-0, 4.91)

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Padres, Giants fans’ heated altercation turns physical during San Francisco’s win over San DiegoA heated argument involving three fans during Friday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres turned physical when a woman slapped another fan.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »