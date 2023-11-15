San Diego City Council Approves $12 Million Surveillance Network

After months of deliberation, San Diego's City Council approves a $12 million police surveillance network consisting of 500 cameras equipped with license plate reader technology. The cameras will be installed in public places and will be used to review footage and data after serious crimes or incidents occur.

