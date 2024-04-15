San Diego Botanic Garden Creates Medicinal Plant Collection for Drug Research

ENCINITAS, Calif. — About 20 to 30 years ago, the use of medicinal plant gardens for drug research slowed down in part because there was no living collection that could be used sustainably or consistently. Theis working to change that through the use and study of native plants , and ultimately plants across the world.

There is one part of the collection that is for research purposes and for employees only. Another part of the medicinal plant collection is open to the general public. Found here in San Diego, California Yerba Santa has an extensive history as a medicinal plant helping with coughs and colds. "We have our Indigenous peoples working with us as equal partners, helping us to pick the plants that we work on, how we study them and what they are being studied for. So that they're along for the entire journey from growing the plants all the way until potential biomedical development and commercialization so they can also then benefit from that, and it is not just an extractive experience," explained Naman.

