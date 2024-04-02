San Diego Animal Welfare Organizations Launch Project Dog Foster

With pet shelters in San Diego County full to bursting with dogs of all sizes, local animal welfare organizations have started Project Dog Foster to help make fostering furry friends easier and more accessible, it was announced Monday. Six members of the San Diego Animal Welfare Coalition joined to create the countywide campaign to find foster homes for the dogs to alleviate the overcrowded shelters, even if just for a short period of time.

"The lifesaving benefits of fostering cannot be overstated," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society."Temporarily opening your heart and home to a pet offers the personal attention and vital security that our shelter animals need. We also learn characteristics about that animal that will help find a better match when speaking to potential adopter

