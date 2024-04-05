San Bernardino Deputy Arrested for Possession of Firearms and Ties to Biker Gang

A deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was arrested for possession of a machine as well as other firearms and being associated with a local biker gang . According to the sheriff's department, in January 2024, the Gangs/Narcotics Division began investigating Deputy Christopher Bingham and his association with the local Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMG). On Saturday, March 23, Bingham was seen riding his motorcycle with two OMG members.

With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, a traffic stop was conducted on Bingham and the two OMG members. While searching Bingham, officers found a loaded, unregistered firearm. Bingham was arrested and booked at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. Investigators from the Gangs/Narcotics Division then issued a search warrant on Bingham's home. There they found approximately 160 firearms. One of which was a fully automatic assault rifle, with an attached grenade launcher

San Bernardino Deputy Arrest Possession Firearms Biker Gang

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man taken into custody dies after allegedly assaulting a San Bernardino County deputySan Bernardino County sheriff's detectives investigate the death of a Rancho Cucamonga man taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a deputy.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

San Bernardino County Sheriff defends deputy's action in fatal shooting of Apple Valley teenThe San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has released additional body camera video of a deadly deputy-involved shooting of an Apple Valley teen.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

San Bernardino sheriff's deputy shoots, kills 15-year-old armed with sharp garden toolA San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 15-year-old boy over the weekend after he charged at law enforcement with a bladed garden tool,…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Victorville teen killed by San Bernardino deputy gunfireSheriff's officials said the lethal force encounter occurred after the teen produced a knife and injured a deputy at the scene.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Handcuffed suspect is kneed in head, video shows; San Bernardino deputy placed on leaveThe deputy is seen kneeing the man in the head and face area multiple times, as well a punching him.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

San Bernardino County man arrested for cutting into jewelry storeSecurity camera footage caught a would-be burglar after he tried to cut open the front door of a jewelry store in San Bernardino County Saturday morning.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »