San Antonio Spurs' Tre Jones Named Finalist for NBA Sportsmanship Award

San Antonio Spurs starting point guard Tre Jones has been named a finalist for the NBA Sportsmanship Award. Jones is one of six candidates, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Harrison Barnes, Jarrett Allen, Tyrese Maxey, and Kevin Love.

The award recognizes the player who best represents sportsmanship on the court.

