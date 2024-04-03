San Antonio Spurs' Tre Jones Named Finalist for NBA Sportsmanship Award

San Antonio Spurs starting point guard Tre Jones has been named a finalist for the NBA Sportsmanship Award. Jones is one of six candidates, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Harrison Barnes, Jarrett Allen, Tyrese Maxey, and Kevin Love.
The award recognizes the player who best represents sportsmanship on the court.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Best Restaurants in San Antonio | San Antonio Express-NewsA guide to San Antonio and the Hill Country's best dining and drinks
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Real Estate News | San Antonio Express-NewsSan Antonio and Hill Country real estate news, from the San Antonio Express-News.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »