San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department to Give Away Free Trees and Plants for Earth Day

The City of San Antonio ’s Parks and Recreation Department will celebrate Earth Day by giving away free trees and plants at Woodlawn Lake Park .

The gathering at Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati Ave., will include hands-on family activities, musical performances and vegan and vegetarian food from multiple vendors, according to Parks and Rec officials.

