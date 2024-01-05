San Antonio Museums Thrive in 2023 with Exhibitions and Leadership Changes

San Antonio museums had a busy 2023 highlighted by memorable exhibitions, leadership changes and new developments. The McNay Art Museum mounted the powerful “Womanish: Audacious, Courageous, Willful Art,” welcomed Matthew McLendon as director and CEO, and appointed Mia Lopez as its first ever curator of Latinx art.

The San Antonio Museum of Art opened the era-spanning “American Made: Paintings and Sculpture from the DeMell Jacobsen Collection,” and promoted longtime force Jessica Powers to the role of chief curator. Meanwhile, the Linda Pace Foundation’s Ruby City inaugurated the timely “Water Ways,” named Rachel Mauldin manager of collections and exhibitions and celebrated the completion of its campus in tandem with the latest phase of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park.But perhaps more tangibly exciting for San Antonio art fans, all three institutions significantly amped up their collections — with their combined acquisitions ringing in at just under 700 work





