San Antonio International Airport Collaborates to Advance Sustainable Aviation Technologies

A city-wide collaboration advancing sustainable technology in the aviation industry is expected to dampen San Antonio International Airport’s energy footprint. CPS Energy, UTSA, and the city’s aviation department signed an Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) agreement with the Department of Energy (DOE) to develop and promote sustainable aviation technologies. The agreement marks the first time an international airport will work together with ARPA-E,” a DOE press release said.
ARPA-E, the Department of Energy’s innovation arm, will work with the collaborators to develop and implement “new energy technologies to decarbonize the aviation sector.” The memorandum of understanding (MOU) encourages collective efforts from all partners to forward technologies supporting sustainable aviation, battery technologies, enhanced electric vehicle charging, and power demand managemen
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »
San Antonio International Airport's advice for spring break flyersYou can park for free on the North Side and get a shuttle to the airport for less than $3 with VIA Metropolitan Transit's Stone Oak Park & Ride.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Best Restaurants in San Antonio | San Antonio Express-NewsA guide to San Antonio and the Hill Country's best dining and drinks
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »