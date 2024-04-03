San Antonio International Airport Collaborates to Advance Sustainable Aviation Technologies

A city-wide collaboration advancing sustainable technology in the aviation industry is expected to dampen San Antonio International Airport’s energy footprint. CPS Energy, UTSA, and the city’s aviation department signed an Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) agreement with the Department of Energy (DOE) to develop and promote sustainable aviation technologies. The agreement marks the first time an international airport will work together with ARPA-E,” a DOE press release said.

ARPA-E, the Department of Energy’s innovation arm, will work with the collaborators to develop and implement “new energy technologies to decarbonize the aviation sector.” The memorandum of understanding (MOU) encourages collective efforts from all partners to forward technologies supporting sustainable aviation, battery technologies, enhanced electric vehicle charging, and power demand managemen

