San Antonio Firefighters Union Demands Higher Pay Raises

The union representing San Antonio firefighters is asking for steeper pay raises than what the city has offered. The San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association proposed a series of bumps that would raise firefighter salaries by 37.

5% by October 2026. The city's lead negotiator stated that the raises the union wants would be unaffordable for the city, costing an additional $364 million over three years.

San Antonio Firefighters Union Pay Raises Negotiations

