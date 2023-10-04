San Antonio firefighters put out kitchen fire at downtown hotel; no injuries reported, SAFD says

The fire was called in around 4 a.m. at the Emily Morgan hotel in the 700 block of East Houston Street, not far from both The Alamo and Rivercenter Mall.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a small fire in the kitchen of the hotel. The flames were quickly put out. Fire officials said no evacuation was necessary and that damage to the hotel was minimal. There were no injuries.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all were reportedly on scene.Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

