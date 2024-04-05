San Antonio Fire Union Demands 21.7% Boost to Base Pay

San Antonio 's fire union is demanding a 21.7% boost to its members' annual base pay in addition to the city's proposed 4% annual raises . The union also wants a new contract that includes 72 hours off after each 24-hour employee shift instead of 48 hours.
San Antonio Fire Union Annual Raises Base Pay Contract Employee Shift
