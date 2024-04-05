San Antonio fighters Castaneda and Cardenas reunite for training camp

Kendo Castaneda and Ramon Cardenas have been friends ever since they were in the amateurs together. The San Antonio fighters trained at different gyms — Castaneda at San Fernando and Cardenas at Ramos Boxing — but their paths crossed often at various competitions. So when Cardenas, one of the hottest fighters in all of pro boxing, called his longtime buddy and asked him to join his training camp in California, Castaneda had just one question.

How soon do you want me to be there? Castaneda welcomed the chance to get away and focus on preparing for his fight against Cameron Krael of Honolulu. Castaneda (20-6, 9 KOs) and Krael (20-32-3, 7 KOs) are set to meet Saturday night in the eight-round main event for the IBA Continental Americas welterweight title atop a nine-bout card at Davies Boxing and Fitness, 9503 Middlex Dr. near San Antonio International Airport. “I look up to him,” Castaneda, 30, said of his pal, Cardenas, a 28-year-old super bantamweigh

Kendo Castaneda Ramon Cardenas San Antonio Boxing Training Camp Fight Cameron Krael IBA Continental Americas Welterweight Title

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ExpressNews / 🏆 519. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best Restaurants in San Antonio | San Antonio Express-NewsA guide to San Antonio and the Hill Country's best dining and drinks

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Woman inspects church to find man inside closet with gun, unknown suspect fleesSAN ANTONIO -According to San Antonio Police Department,

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Real Estate News | San Antonio Express-NewsSan Antonio and Hill Country real estate news, from the San Antonio Express-News.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Car thief shoots at owner during chase before crashing and being caughtSAN ANTONIO -According San Antonio Police Department, the incident

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Public Theater of San Antonio rebrands as San Pedro Playhouse, announces new seasonThe San Antonio theater company formerly known as The Public Theater has rebranded, returning to its original moniker: the San Pedro Playhouse. The name change pays homage to the theater’s 95-year residency in its San Pedro Springs Park venue, and the legacy that follows such a milestone, according to officials with the organization.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

San Pedro Playhouse and Classic Theatre offer a San Antonio-style take on ShakespeareSan Pedro Playhouse and the Classic Theatre of San Antonio are bringing the Bard to San Pedro Springs Park this April for the debut of Midsummer Sueño.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »