San Antonio fighters Castaneda and Cardenas reunite for training camp

Kendo Castaneda and Ramon Cardenas have been friends ever since they were in the amateurs together. The San Antonio fighters trained at different gyms — Castaneda at San Fernando and Cardenas at Ramos Boxing — but their paths crossed often at various competitions. So when Cardenas, one of the hottest fighters in all of pro boxing, called his longtime buddy and asked him to join his training camp in California, Castaneda had just one question.
How soon do you want me to be there? Castaneda welcomed the chance to get away and focus on preparing for his fight against Cameron Krael of Honolulu. Castaneda (20-6, 9 KOs) and Krael (20-32-3, 7 KOs) are set to meet Saturday night in the eight-round main event for the IBA Continental Americas welterweight title atop a nine-bout card at Davies Boxing and Fitness, 9503 Middlex Dr. near San Antonio International Airport. “I look up to him,” Castaneda, 30, said of his pal, Cardenas, a 28-year-old super bantamweigh
