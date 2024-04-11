San Antonio Considers Allocation of Reproductive Justice Fund

Last fall, the City of San Antonio set aside money for reproductive education and rights through the Reproductive Justice Fund . The Metropolitan Health District was tasked with providing recommendations on how to spend the funds. Metro Health identified various health gaps , including access to contraception, prenatal care , screenings and care for sexually transmitted infections, and access to abortions.

Based on this data, Metro Health presented recommendations on how the money should be spent, emphasizing upstream and midstream efforts for prevention

