San Antonio City Council Votes to Censure Councilman Marc Whyte for DWI Charge

Councilman Marc Whyte (D10) recuses himself Sunday from a vote on his censure after Whyte's Dec. 29 arrest. He's charged with driving while intoxicated.San Antonio City Council voted 10-0 Sunday to censure Councilman Marc Whyte, who was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Dec. 29. Whyte recused himself from the vote. “What I’ve learned from this is that priorities are important, and for me it’s serving the constituents of District 10. It’s my family and my faith.
And moving forward, I’m going to focus refocus on those priorities,” Whyte said at the meeting. “I can promise you all that the mistake that I made on December 29 will not happen again.” The unusual weekend meeting comes as the results of a blood alcohol test administered after his arrest are still unknown. Whyte is due in court for a hearing at the end of the month.the council approved Sunday says council members “hold themselves to a high standard of ethical and professional conduct,” and Whyte’s “behavior of drinking and driving is not acceptable and should not be tolerate
