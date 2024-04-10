San Antonio businessman and philanthropist Carlos Alvarez, who launched Corona beer in the U.S., dies at 73

Carlos Alvarez , the San Antonio businessman and philanthropist who launched Corona Extra beer in the U.S. and expanded Shiner Beer beyond its humble South Texas roots, died on Tuesday. Mexico-born Alvarez, 73, leveraged an upbringing in the south-of-the-border beer industry to launch Alamo City's Gambrinus Co. in 1986 and grow it into one the nation's most successful beer importing and marketing enterprises.

More recently, Alvarez emerged as a high-profile donor to education and the arts in the Alamo City. In 2021, he and his wife Malú granted $20 million to UTSA's College of Business, which has since been renamed in his honor. The Tobin Center's Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater also bears his name thanks to a contribution to the performing arts facility. "Carlos's impact extended far beyond the boardroom," the Texas Business Hall of Fame said in a statement on Alvarez's passing."He was a philanthropist at heart, dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities for future generations."Alvarez grew up in his father's Acapulco-based beer distribution business and later climbed the ranks at Grupo Modelo, the Mexican brewing giant behind Corona and other brands. Building on those connections, he launched Gambrinus from San Antonio, building it into the Corona distributor for half the United State

