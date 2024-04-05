San Antonio Among Best Metropolitan Areas for First-Time Homebuyers

San Antonio is among the best metropolitan areas nationwide for first-time homebuyers in 2024, according to Zillow Group Inc. Other metros on the Seattle-based company’s top 10 list include St. Louis; Detroit; Minneapolis; Indianapolis; Austin; Pittsburgh; Birmingham, Ala.; Kansas City, Mo.; and Baltimore. San Antonio ranked seventh. “Affording a home is a tough hill to climb, and it’s especially steep for those buying their first home.
Headwinds like mortgage rates, low inventory and rising rents are still strong, but easing,” Zillow senior economist Orphe Divounguy said in a statement. The company based its ranking on rent affordability, defined as the share of median household income spent on rent; the share of for-sale listings a typical household can comfortably afford, meaning without spending more than 30% of one’s income on monthly mortgage payments; how much competition is expected for those listings; and how many people 29 to 43 years old live in the are
San Antonio Metropolitan Areas First-Time Homebuyers Zillow Group Rent Affordability For-Sale Listings Competition Age Demographics
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Best Restaurants in San Antonio | San Antonio Express-NewsA guide to San Antonio and the Hill Country's best dining and drinks
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Real Estate News | San Antonio Express-NewsSan Antonio and Hill Country real estate news, from the San Antonio Express-News.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »