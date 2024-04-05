Samsung to Double Semiconductor Investment in Texas

South Korea-based company Samsung plans to add more than double its total semiconductor investment in the state of Texas to roughly $44 billion. This is in addition to the initial $17 billion committed to the plant two years ago.

Samsung is expected to receive billions of dollars in subsidies as part of the U.S. Chips Act. The investment is expected to bring in about 2,000 jobs and fuel massive growth in the town of Taylor.

Samsung Semiconductor Investment Texas Subsidies U.S. Chips Act Jobs Growth Taylor

