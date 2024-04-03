Samsung's One UI 6.1 update might not be responsible for charging speed decline

Even when users were charging with Samsung's 25W charging brick, their speeds were pinned around 15W. While the One UI 6.1 update took the blame for the slowdown in charging speed, the issue might have had nothing to do with One UI 6.1. As SamMobile noted, images of the Electron app showing charging speeds decline the closer a phone's battery gets to being fully filled. Most of the screenshots showing a 15W charging speed on the line showed those handset's batteries charged at about 70%.

As a result, let's give One UI 6.1 a pass for now and we will stop blaming the update for the decline in charging speeds spotted on the Galaxy S23 line and the 2023 Galaxy Z foldables. But we might not be able to give One UI 6.1 a pass with the next issue. One Redditor with the username 'oneui' wrote, 'Is anyone experiencing problems with the fingerprint scanner on the S23 after updating to OneUI 6?

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JSO: One dead, one injured, one detained after two separate Tuesday night shootings in JacksonvilleThe man in his late teens/early 20s was found with multiple gunshot wounds when officers responded, according to Jacksonville police, as another man was detained.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Samsung just announced the new Galaxy A55 – get this budget Samsung phone insteadThe new Samsung Galaxy A55 is a nice upgrade, but you definitely shouldn't buy one. Instead, get the Samsung Galaxy A54 with a deep discount.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

First Look at the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: A Samsung Tablet, but It's a Windows LaptopShould you buy a Samsung laptop if you're already wielding a Samsung smartphone?

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Samsung Galaxy S24+ vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which One Should You Buy?You don't need to buy the Ultra, especially if you don't need the extra telephoto lens.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Who Needs A Cybertruck When You Can Buy A $9,000 Samsung Phone That Looks Like One?Caviar is to smartphones as Mansory is to cars, and it has just released its latest Samsung S24 Ultra build, inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

Samsung starts rolling out One UI 6.0/Android 14 to Galaxy Tab A8Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »