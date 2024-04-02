Samsung's AI Features Gain Attention at Phone Unveiling

Samsung's focus on artificial intelligence (AI) features during the unveiling of its new phones has garnered attention from attendees. Data shows that AI, particularly real-time translation and camera capabilities, is a major selling point for consumers.

However, it remains to be seen if AI will significantly impact smartphone shipments.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TORRAS Ostand series for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra adds features and it’s on saleThe TORRAS Ostand series for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra significantly enhances your experience using the phone with new features, but the best part: It's on sale.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Samsung Introduces Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 with Enhanced Security FeaturesSamsung's new Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 come with Samsung Knox Vault for enhanced security. The A55 also features a metal frame, offering an upgrade over the previous model. European pricing has been announced, and the phones will be available on March 20th.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Samsung’s midrange Galaxy A55 has a bigger screen and new security featuresWill Shanklin has been writing about gadgets, tech and their impact on humanity since 2011. Before joining Engadget, he spent five years creating and leading the mobile technology section for New Atlas. His work has also appeared on SlashGear, TechRadar, Digital Trends, AppleInsider, Android Central, HuffPost and others.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Review: Most smartwatch features at a fraction of the priceVictor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Samsung to Launch First Smart Ring with Health-Tracking FeaturesSamsung is preparing to launch its first-ever smart ring this summer, which will have various health-tracking features. The ring is expected to be unveiled at the next Unpacked event and leaks and rumors about its features have been circulating.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Samsung might charge for the Galaxy S24’s AI features after 2025Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series phones are just packed with AI features, but starting in 2026, they might come with an extra fee.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »