Samsung rumored to switch back to Exynos chips for upcoming flagships

Long before the world got the ChatGPT/Bard/Midjourney fever, Google was quietly steering towards the AI field. Back in 2021, Google showed off the Tensor chips, which are focused on AI and machine learning. The latest smartphones are incorporating AI more and more, and phone manufacturers are betting on machine learning in the coming years. Samsung is rumored to switch back to using its own chip, Exynos 2400, instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for its upcoming flagships

. However, this change is not expected to affect the AI capabilities of the devices

United States Headlines

