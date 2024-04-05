Samsung Regains Top Spot in Global Smartphone Market

Last year, for the first time ever, Apple was the top smartphone manufacturer in the world according to IDC and compared to the 225.4 million Galaxy handsets delivered by Samsung . In 2022, Samsung outsold Apple by 25 million units for the entire year. Last year, Apple saw the iPhone's global market share rise from 19% to 20% while Samsung 's declined from 22% to 20%.to take back the throne in the worldwide smartphone market. In February, Samsung sold 19.

69 million handsets giving it a 20% global market share. Apple sold 17.41 million iPhone units during the same period giving the company an 18% slice of the global smartphone pie. Samsung's return to the top of the smartphone world had been led by strong sales of its Galaxy S24 flagship line Researcher Kim Rok-ho, who works for Hana Securities, said,"It is encouraging that Samsung regained the top spot by achieving a 20 percent global share with a positive response to theseries in the U.S. and Europ

