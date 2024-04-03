Samsung Introduces Bespoke AI Appliances with Built-in Camera

The latest Samsung Bespoke AI appliances add a slew of features (and a camera inside a refrigerator) to the boring home devices like air conditioner, washing machine and more. The new refrigerator comes with a built-in camera that is meant to recognize up to 33 food items and suggest what to cook for lunch, or dinner through its 32-inch display. The user interface isn’t like your phone though, which could be a bit confusing initially.

Samsung says that the number of items that can be identified “will increase over time depending on the storage done by the user over time.” It’ll also let you know when a specific food item in the refrigerator is about to expire by using a smart food management system. Samsung is introducing features like Welcome Cooling to let you cool your home from a further distance, and AI Geo fencing to set commands for the SmartThings app to send you notification to start or turn off your appliances based on your distance (between 150 meters to 30km

