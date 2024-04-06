Samsung Introduces AI-Powered Washer and Dryer Combo

Samsung just dropped a major new member of its Bespoke line of appliances -- a state-of-the-art washer and dryer combo that's so smart, it uses artificial intelligence to sense what you're washing and adjust accordingly. Even better, you can control it all through your smartphone, via the SmartThings app. And because this is a washer-and-dryer combo, you no longer need to move your laundry from the washer to a dryer.

Just load up the machine, press a few buttons and the combo unit washes and dries your clothes.Right now, Samsung's Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is available for preorder. It begins shipping April 27. As an incentive to preorder order this cutting-edge appliance from Samsung's website, the price has temporarily been reduced from $3,339 down to just $2,199 -- that's an instant savings of $1,140. Plus, Samsung is throwing in free delivery and installation, along with free haul away of your old applianc

