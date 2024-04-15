Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Beats iPhone in Sales and 5G Connectivity

. While Apple recorded a big slump in iPhone sales in the January-March period, Samsung beat its own Q1 forecast of 53 million device shipments by the whopping 11.5 million extra units, riding on the wings of the S24 series' Galaxy AI marketing.6.

Ookla's key takeaways from the testing reveal a big 5G download speed bump for both the carrier networks, and the modern 5G flagships themselves: The Samsung Galaxy S24 family led the way with an excellent median 5G download speed of 306.90 Mbps and the lowest median 5G multi-server latency at 45.71 ms.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Iphone Sales 5G Connectivity AI Download Speeds Latency

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samsung’s cheap Galaxy A55 has a feature the Galaxy S24 will never getThe Galaxy A55 supports seamless Android updates, a feature that's not even available on the Galaxy S24 flagships.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G vs Galaxy S24: Formulaic mid-ranger meets a proper flagshipPeter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Samsung’s S24 and S24 Plus put new AI smarts in a polished packageSamsung has made some minor hardware improvements to its S24 and S24 Plus like equipping them with bigger, brighter screens. But the big story is their Galaxy AI.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

A new version of the Samsung Galaxy S24 could be coming soonFollowing the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra from earlier this year, a new, cheaper S24 smartphone may be launching soon.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Samsung Galaxy S24 now getting April 2024 update with camera improvementsCosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Samsung Has New Price Offer Promotion For Galaxy S24 Phone BuyersI’ve been writing about technology for two decades and am routinely struck by how the sector swings from startling innovation to persistent repetitiveness. My areas of specialty are wearable tech, cameras, home entertainment and mobile technology.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »