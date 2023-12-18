Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Rumor: What It Means for the Upcoming Flagship

I've been using iPhones for years, and I'm not going to switch to Android anytime soon. But due to the nature of my job, I keep up to date with what's happening in the Android ecosystem. Samsung's Galaxy S releases are always at the top of that list. Galaxy S rumors usually tell an accurate story about the next unreleased flagship long before Samsung announces the phone. The same will likely be true of the Galaxy S24 series.

A new report from Korea just added more information about the upcoming series, saying the Galaxy S24 price will match the Galaxy S23. While I'm not planning to buy any of the three Galaxy S24 phones, I still find the price rumor to be very exciting. It's not because it puts pressure on Apple to price the iPhone 16 competitively. This Galaxy S launch will be different from anything we've seen. Samsung will equip the phone with its own generative AI software, and smart AI features aren't cheap. Keeping the price unchanged from the Galaxy S23 series means Samsung will either offer free AI features or find a different way to make users pay for it





