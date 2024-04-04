Samsung Galaxy S21 Users Report Touchscreen Issues

Some Samsung Galaxy S21 users are experiencing touchscreen issues, with the screens freezing up or not responding to taps. The issue seems to disable finger touch while pen input continues to work. Restarting or resetting the phone doesn't solve the problem for most users.

Rolling back to One UI 6.0 appears to bring back the touchscreen functionality. Samsung has not officially acknowledged the issue yet.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Touchscreen Issues Freezing Not Responding Pen Input Restarting Resetting One UI 6.0 Rolling Back

