Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 Users Experiencing Touchscreen Issues After Google Discover App Update

Users of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 devices are experiencing issues with the touchscreen after a recent Google Discover app update. The update has caused the touchscreen to fail in accurately registering touch input, leading to frustration for users. Other problems introduced with the update include slower charging speeds and overheating in some cases. Google has acknowledged the issue and is working on a solution.

In the meantime, Samsung suggests clearing the app's data to fix the fingerprint recognition issues

