Samsung Galaxy A35 5G vs Galaxy A15 5G: What's the Difference?

The Galaxy A35 5G offers significant improvements over the entry-level Galaxy A15 5G, including better camera and chipset performance. With a starting price of $369, the A35 5G is worth the extra $170.

Both phones have 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot, with the base model starting at 6GB of RAM. The A35 5G also features a reflective glass back panel, while the A15 5G is made of plastic with a frosted back panel.

Samsung Introduces Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 with Enhanced Security FeaturesSamsung's new Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 come with Samsung Knox Vault for enhanced security. The A55 also features a metal frame, offering an upgrade over the previous model. European pricing has been announced, and the phones will be available on March 20th.

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs. A35: Don't buy the wrong phoneSamsung has introduced its latest mid-priced smartphones, the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. These smartphones have key differences although they look the same.

Samsung Unveils Galaxy A55 and A35 Mid-Range PhonesSamsung has unveiled the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 mid-range phones, with the A55 offering better specs. However, the A55 will not be available in the US market, leaving buyers with the option of purchasing the discounted Galaxy A54 or the cheaper Galaxy A35.

Galaxy A35 vs Google Pixel 7a: Mid-range battle for the masses

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Review: The affordable phone camera you want to take with you

Another leak suggests Galaxy Flip 6 might mirror Galaxy S24's Exynos vs Snapdragon divide

