Samsung flags 78% profit drop as chip demand remains weak

The South Korean tech giant released earnings estimates Wednesday, forecasting operating profit of about 2.4 trillion Korean won ($1.8 billion) for the three months ended September. That compares with 10.85 trillion won ($8 billion) in the same period last year. Revenue was also projected to drop 12.7% from a year ago.

After a historic supply shortage during Covid, the global semiconductor industry is now seeing a glut in some areas that has driven losses for Samsung, the world’s largest memory chip and smartphone maker. According to consultancy Bain, “the semiconductor industry’s post-pandemic rebound boosted capacity to the extent that some foresee an oversupply.

