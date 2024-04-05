Samsung Expects 931% Increase in Q1 Operating Profit

Samsung Electronics expects a 931% increase in first quarter operating profit , driven by chip price rebounds and strong sales of the Galaxy S24 . Operating profit likely rose to 6.6 trillion Korean won ($4.

89 billion), exceeding market estimates.

Samsung Electronics Operating Profit Chip Prices Galaxy S24 Sales

