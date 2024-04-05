Samsung Announces New Chip-Making Plant in Texas

Samsung officially announced a new advanced chip-making plant in Texas , that’s estimated to cost around $17 billion and could create 1,800 jobs. The new plant will be located in the city of Taylor, roughly 30 miles away from Austin, where Samsung has an existing facility. The new site is roughly 1,200 acres in size, making it larger than Samsung ’s Austin plant.

Kinam Kim, the vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division says in a statement that “With greater manufacturing capacity, we will be able to better serve the needs of our customers and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain.” He continued, “In addition to our partners in Texas, we are grateful to the Biden Administration for creating an environment that supports companies like Samsung as we work to expand leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S

Samsung Chip-Making Plant Texas Jobs Manufacturing Semiconductor Biden Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Austin will spend $87 million on property in Southeast Austin for affordable housingThe City of Austin is buying the former Tokyo Electron campus to build 1,100 units — some of which will be affordable — with access to future public transit.

Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »

Austin Fire Department seeing an uptick in vacant structure fires caused by the unhousedThe Austin Fire Department is seeing more vacant building fires and more unhoused people in Austin.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Austin police not investigating death at Lake Austin as a homicideThe Austin Police Department on Monday afternoon said the discovery of a body at Austin Lake isn't being investigated as a homicide. Austin Police were called to conduct a welfare check at 500 Zone Lake Austin under the 360 Bridge shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

Tierra's Texas | FOX 7 AustinLifestyle show hosted by Tierra Neubaum covering Texas food, fashion, and more.

Source: fox7austin - 🏆 594. / 51 Read more »

UT-Austin announces round of firings in latest step to comply with Texas’ DEI banThe firings come after state leaders criticized universities for not doing enough to enforce the ban. Students say UT-Austin has already overcorrected.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

UT-Austin announces firings to comply with Texas’ DEI banThe firings come after state leaders criticized universities for not doing enough to enforce the ban. Students say UT-Austin has already overcorrected.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »