Samsung Aims to Ship 253 Million Smartphones Next Year, Surpassing Apple

Samsung expects to ship 253 million smartphones next year, aiming to surpass Apple in smartphone shipments. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the only high-end model in the top ten shipped models for H1 2023. Samsung plans to increase its Average Selling Price by selling more high-end phones and hopes to sell over 10 million Galaxy Z foldable units next year.

