Sami Zayn Shocks Wrestling World, Becomes New Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40

Sami Zayn shocks the wrestling world by defeating Gunther and becoming the new Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40. Despite taking a beating, Zayn shows his resilience and delivers multiple stunners to 'The Ring General'.

Gunther's reign of nearly 670 days comes to an end.

Sami Zayn Gunther Wrestlemania 40 Intercontinental Champion Wrestling

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WWE WrestleMania 40: Sami Zayn Beats the Odds to Become New Intercontinental ChampionWrestleMania 40 has revealed a winner for the WWE Intercontinental Championship!

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

WrestleMania 40: Sami Zayn upsets Gunther to win Intercontinental Championship, end historic reignSami Zayn upset Gunther to win the Intercontinental Championship Saturday night at WrestleMania 40. Gunther had held the title 666 days.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Video shows United plane tilted on tarmac at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental AirportAn IAH spokesperson said everyone was evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The FAA said United Airlines Flight 2477 from Memphis rolled onto the grass while exiting onto the taxiway.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

United flight goes off taxiway at Houston George Bush Intercontinental AirportNo injuries have been reported after a United Airlines flight went off of the taxiway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Friday morning, officials say.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Two Workers Injured in Collision Between Skyway Trains at Bush Intercontinental AirportOfficials confirm that two workers were injured when two Skyway trains collided at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The collision occurred during a scheduled automated maintenance test. The workers were onboard each car conducting the test. Doctors checked out the workers and released them in compliance with company protocol. The issue was caused by one of the cars, not a software problem.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Luxury InterContinental hotel in San Antonio to open this summerThe 390-room hotel under renovation since 2021 is InterContinental’s first location in San Antonio. It’s owned by Trailbreak Partners and Scarlett Hotel Group.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »