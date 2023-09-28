Samantha Stein, Psy.D., is a psychologist in private practice in San Francisco. She works with couples and individuals, specializing in intimacy, sexuality, and self-realization. Navigating an "empty nest" can be difficult, but also a time of opportunity.Intimate relationships can be wonderful, but feeling we know someone so well can lead to assumptions, inaccurate interpretations, resentments, strife, and boredom.

Navigating an "empty nest" can be difficult, but also a time of opportunity.Intimate relationships can be wonderful, but feeling we know someone so well can lead to assumptions, inaccurate interpretations, resentments, strife, and boredom.

Intimate relationships can be wonderful, but feeling we know someone so well can lead to assumptions, inaccurate interpretations, resentments, strife, and boredom. Make Choices About Your Relationships That Are Right for You

Healthy, fulfilling relationships can take many paths, but often people aren't aware that they can choose what they want. Healthy, fulfilling relationships can take many paths, but often people aren't aware that they can choose what they want.There are probably as many reasons why people choose not to have children as there are people, but here are some common reasons why people make that choice. headtopics.

Read more:

PsychToday »

San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants - September 28, 2023View the San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants game played on September 28, 2023. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: San Diego Zoo Exhibit, Rock Castle & TurkeysThursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encores Sunday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. We remember when a 1930s exhibit at the San Diego Zoo created a sensation; visit a castle northeast of Poway; visit where first responders made some nationwide history, and see where turkeys were once raised in a San Diego neighborhood.

Christopher Willard Psy.D.Christopher Willard, Psy.D., is a clinical psychologist, author, and consultant based at Harvard Medical School.

MLB Padres vs Giants Box Score - Sep 26, 2023San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants MLB game box score for Sep 26, 2023.

Adrian A. Fletcher Psy.D., M.A.Adrian A. Fletcher, Psy.D., M.A., is a licensed psychologist, author, and survivor with lived experience of DID.

Vanilla Fudge's Mark Stein Cooks Up Contemporary Issues on Solo RecordLike a lot of Classic Rockers who make their living on the road these days, Mark Stein found himself with a lot of at-home time during the pandemic. But also like many of his musician brethren, he decided to take that forced time off and pour it into a creative...

Navigating an "empty nest" can be difficult, but also a time of opportunity.

Navigating an "empty nest" can be difficult, but also a time of opportunity.Intimate relationships can be wonderful, but feeling we know someone so well can lead to assumptions, inaccurate interpretations, resentments, strife, and boredom.

Intimate relationships can be wonderful, but feeling we know someone so well can lead to assumptions, inaccurate interpretations, resentments, strife, and boredom.

Make Choices About Your Relationships That Are Right for You

Healthy, fulfilling relationships can take many paths, but often people aren't aware that they can choose what they want.

Healthy, fulfilling relationships can take many paths, but often people aren't aware that they can choose what they want.There are probably as many reasons why people choose not to have children as there are people, but here are some common reasons why people make that choice.

There are probably as many reasons why people choose not to have children as there are people, but here are some common reasons why people make that choice.

Everyone benefits from employees who feel cared for and feel like they are a part of something.

Everyone benefits from employees who feel cared for and feel like they are a part of something.

Cultivating gratitude can have tremendous psychological and life benefits. Here are some practical methods for doing so.

Cultivating gratitude can have tremendous psychological and life benefits. Here are some practical methods for doing so.