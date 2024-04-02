Sam Raimi Suggests Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man 4 is Still Possible

It's been 17 years since we last saw a Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man movie. At the time, Spider-Man 4 made sense, though Sony ended up abandoning that project early on. In its stead, it rebooted the Spider-Man franchise twice. The latest iteration is the MCU's Spider-Man franchise, and unlike the previous two series, Spider-Man 4 should happen this time. When we talk about Spider-Man 4 in 2024, we mean Sony's next Tom Holland movie. It no longer refers to the Sam Raimi sequel we never got.

Spider-Man 4 is the unofficial name of the next Peter Parker adventure featuring Tom Holland. The film will get a proper title when Sony and Marvel are ready to announce it. But until then, we'll call it Spider-Man 4 and try to forget about Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire. That said, the director just gave an interview where he suggested that a Maguire-led Spider-Man 4 is still possible. If that's in the cards, I hope we're not going to get it anytime soo

