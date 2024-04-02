Sam Raimi Addresses Rumors of Directing Tobey Maguire in Fourth Spider-Man Film

Sam Raimi addresses rumors about directing Tobey Maguire in a fourth Spider-Man film, stating that he hasn't heard anything about it yet. He mentions that Marvel and Columbia are currently successful with the current Spider-Man franchise and he doesn't think they would go back to him for another film. Raimi directed Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy and recently worked with Marvel on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

He hasn't talked to Maguire about the rumors but believes he would hear about it if it was in the works

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



usweekly / 🏆 390. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No, seriously, Sam Raimi “not actually working” on Spider-Man 4Sorry, true believers, but the evergreen rumor is still bunk

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Spider-Man 4: Sam Raimi Addresses Recent Rumors About Marvel ReturnSam Raimi addresses rumors that he's returning to direct Spider-Man 4.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Director Sam Raimi Responds To Rumors That Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 Is HappeningWill Maguire ever be back as Spider-Man?

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

MCU Spider-Man 4 Has The Perfect Opportunity To Reverse Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2Peter Parker No More?

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

The Spider-Within Spider-Verse Short Film Changes A Major Across The Spider-Verse Plot LineSean Migalla (He/Him) is a major fan of all superhero and other fantasy media. Above all he cares about good storytelling and isn&039;t afraid to point out flaws even in his favorite franchises.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

10 Takeaways From Marvel's Spider-Man Slate RevealHere are the biggest Spider-story reveals in Web of Spider-Man 1.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »