Sam Mayer saves NASCAR season with Xfinity Series playoff win at Charlotte

It was the third career win for the 20-year-old driver for JR Motorsports, who was ranked 12th and last in the standings as four drivers vied for the five open slots in the round of eight of the playoffs for NASCAR’s second-tier series. All three of Mayer’s wins this season are on road courses.

“Our car was so fast, it really felt unbeatable,” Mayer said. “We kicked their tails today and it just feels so great. Winning solves everything, that’s the name of the game. This is our second-chance moment, I think we can make something out of this. headtopics.com

Mayer called it the biggest win of his career. He led a race-high 51 of the 67 laps in his Chevrolet.Kyle Busch internalizes his driving style as he faces elimination from NASCAR playoffsJustin Allgaier, John Hunter Nemechek and Cole Custer had already locked themselves in to the round of eight before the race on Charlotte’s hybrid road course/oval.

A late caution caused him to concede the lead for a pit stop that put Mayer fourth on the restart. Allgaier and Jeb Burton did not pit and restarted as the leaders, but crashed each other headed into the first turn. It brought out another caution and Mayer had to chase down Custer with five laps remaining to maintain his title chances. headtopics.com

Daniel Hemric, Parker Kligerman, Josh Berry and Burton were eliminated from the playoffs. Hemric was the reigning Xfinity Series champion and was in a three-wide race to the finish line as he tried to squeeze the extra points needed to avoid elimination.“I was in the best position I could be, just came up a little short,” Hemric said.

