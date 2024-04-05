Sam Howell Adjusts to Backup Role with Seattle Seahawks

After his first full season as an NFL starter, new Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell finds himself in a backup role behind Geno Smith . Howell was traded from the Washington Commanders to Seattle earlier this month, giving Smith a new backup after Drew Lock’s free agency departure for the New York Giants. In an interview with Seattle Sports 710, the 23-year-old Howell discussed how the trade materialized and his excitement to play for the Seahawks.
Howell faced the Seahawks last season, throwing for over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 29-26 loss. He says he enjoyed his time in Seattle as an opposing quarterback. After the Seahawks game, Howell’s performances declined. He threw only 4 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions, twice getting benched in-game for Jacoby Brissett. Overall, Howell threw for 21 TDs and 21 interceptions on an astonishing 612 attempts. It was a rollercoaster year for Howell in terms of play on a team that is firmly in rebuilding mode
