Sam Howell Adjusts to Backup Role with Seattle Seahawks

After his first full season as an NFL starter, new Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell finds himself in a backup role behind Geno Smith . Howell was traded from the Washington Commanders to Seattle earlier this month, giving Smith a new backup after Drew Lock’s free agency departure for the New York Giants. In an interview with Seattle Sports 710, the 23-year-old Howell discussed how the trade materialized and his excitement to play for the Seahawks.

Howell faced the Seahawks last season, throwing for over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 29-26 loss. He says he enjoyed his time in Seattle as an opposing quarterback. After the Seahawks game, Howell’s performances declined. He threw only 4 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions, twice getting benched in-game for Jacoby Brissett. Overall, Howell threw for 21 TDs and 21 interceptions on an astonishing 612 attempts. It was a rollercoaster year for Howell in terms of play on a team that is firmly in rebuilding mode

Sam Howell Seattle Seahawks NFL Backup Quarterback Trade Geno Smith

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seattle Seahawks trading for Commanders QB Sam HowellThe Seattle Seahawks are acquiring quarterback Sam Howell in a trade with the Washington Commanders in a swap of draft picks, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Thursday.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

TRADE: Seattle Seahawks acquire QB Sam Howell from Washington CommandersAfter Drew Lock left for the Giants, the Seahawks were in need of a quarterback to backup Geno Smith.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

The latest Seattle Seahawks roster following free agent moves, Sam Howell tradeWe’re in the second week of free agency for the 2024 NFL offseason. Who is on the Seahawks roster?

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Sam Howell Becomes Seattle Seahawks QuarterbackFormer Washington Commanders starter Sam Howell has officially become a Seattle Seahawks quarterback. He is expected to be the backup to Geno Smith, replacing Drew Lock in that role.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seattle Seahawks Trade for Sam Howell to Replace Drew LockThe Seattle Seahawks replaced backup quarterback Drew Lock by trading for former Washington Commanders starter Sam Howell. Seattle swapped draft picks and gained control over Howell's contract. The Denver Broncos were also interested in Howell's services.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seahawks News 3/15: Seahawks get Sam Howell, John Schneider endorses Geno Smith as starterRead!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »